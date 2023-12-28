Conflict, violation of code of conduct continue

Awami League candidate Shajahan Khan and his brother, Sadar upazila parishad chairman Obaidur Rahman Khan, held a meeting at their residence with 37 teachers assigned electoral responsibilities in the Madaripur-3 constituency.

Abdus Sobhan Golap, the central publicity and publication secretary of Awami League, is the candidate for that seat. Tahmina Begum, a member of parliament for the reserved women's seat and an independent candidate, poses a tough competition.

Shajahan Khan and his brother are actively working to ensure Abdus Sobhan's victory in the neighbouring constituency. During the meeting with the teachers, they urged them to work in favour of Abdus Sobhan.

This meeting, held on Monday morning, is one of various incidents indicating the exertion of influence in the 12th national parliament election. Instances include conflicts, violence, threats, government employees campaigning for candidates, obstruction, attacks, and incidents of arson against opponents.