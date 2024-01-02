BNP to hold mass campaign for 3 more days

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will start a fresh set of programmes for three days calling people to boycott the upcoming national election on 7 January. The party will hold a mass campaign and distribute leaflets till 4 January from today.

BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi rolled out the programme at a virtual press briefing on Monday.

BNP leaders said they are yet to finalise what programme to be taken on the day of voting. They said BNP will request voters not to go to the polling station. BNP will finalise the programme of voting day within a day or two.

