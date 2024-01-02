BNP to hold mass campaign for 3 more days

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will start a fresh set of programmes for three days calling people to boycott the upcoming national election on 7 January. The party will hold a mass campaign and distribute leaflets till 4 January from today.
BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi rolled out the programme at a virtual press briefing on Monday.
BNP leaders said they are yet to finalise what programme to be taken on the day of voting. They said BNP will request voters not to go to the polling station. BNP will finalise the programme of voting day within a day or two.
BNP and other like-minded parties and alliances are boycotting the 12th national election. The parties have been waging simultaneous movements demanding resignation of the government. BNP on 20 December held the first mass campaign and leaflet distribution programme. Since then, the party observed a similar programme for 10 days in four phases. BNP has started the same programme from today, for the fifth phase. Jamaat-e-Islami will also hold mass campaigns for three days separately.
BNP leaders claimed to have good response from the people in their ongoing campaign. Organisational units of the party have so far distributed over 5 million leaflets throughout the country.