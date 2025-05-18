Jamaat seeks referendum on finalising ‘July charter’
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami proposed on Sunday organising a referendum to finalise the “July charter”.
The party made the proposal during a discussion with the National Consensus Commission at the parliament’s LD hall.
Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told this to the media he addressed after the discussion.
The National Consensus Commission has been discussing with the political parties on important recommendations presented by five reform commissions on reaching a consensus regarding reforms.
Today was the second round of discussion with the Jamaat, following the first round of discussion on 26 April.
The first spell of discussion between the National Consensus Commission and Jamaat-e-Islami ended today.
The interim government earlier said a charter, July Charter, will be prepared after discussions with the political parties on reforms.
Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told the media after the discussions that today’s meeting discussed the issues that are important but on which no consensus has been reached, and, how such issues will be given a legal basis one by one. In this case, Jamaat-e-Islami has said very clearly that they want a referendum.
The Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer further said, “Jamaat-e-Islami seeks for a referendum whether it is over the July Charter, national charter or any other important issue beyond the charter.”
Explaining the party’s position on seeking a referendum, Abdullah Mohammad Taher said, a referendum is a system where representatives of the people of Bangladesh; the common people will take decisions. This referendum will provide a legal basis. Jamaat proposed a referendum to give this a legal base.
A 11-member delegation of Jamaat including nayeb-e-ameer Abdullah Mohammad Taher, acting secretary general Maulana ATM Masum, assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam Khan; assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam Khan, Hamidur Rahman Azad, took part in the discussions.
National Consensus Commission vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz, commission member Md Emdadul Haque, National Consensus Commission Md Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raaz Hossain, Iftekharuzzaman, Md Aiyub Mia, and he chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haider took part in the discussion.