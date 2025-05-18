Jamaat seeks referendum on finalising ‘July charter’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami proposed on Sunday organising a referendum to finalise the “July charter”.

The party made the proposal during a discussion with the National Consensus Commission at the parliament’s LD hall.

Jamaat’s nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told this to the media he addressed after the discussion.

The National Consensus Commission has been discussing with the political parties on important recommendations presented by five reform commissions on reaching a consensus regarding reforms.