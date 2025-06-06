No objection to announced election date if July charter-declaration is done: NCP

National Citizen Party (NCP) said that if effective steps are taken on the July Charter, the July Declaration, and the reform by April of the next year, then they would have no objection to holding the national election at the timeframe announced by the Chief Advisor.

NCP made the reaction an hour after Chief Advisor to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus said in a televised speech that the next national election will be held on any day in the first half of April next year.