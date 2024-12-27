We must not forget 1971: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general expects those, who are in various commissions, will arrange a system to maintain communication with the people.

He said, “Constitution reform commission head Dr Ali Riaz has revealed that the commission received over 100,000 proposals. It is very good news. I have heard the commission would submit recommendations to the government, and then the government will sit with the political parties. I think it would have been better and more effective if the commission had sat with the political parties. Now the government will sit with the political parties and hold dialogues, and it will take more time. I think the more time will go by, the problems will intensify more. The actual problem lies elsewhere. With whom will you implement those?”

Explaining his question, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Your administration, the government machinery are still entirely trapped in fascism. Nothing has changed. If there is no structure, we cannot do anything quickly even if something is just imposed from the above. So, our structure and institutions must be fixed. We will succeed in democracy once institutions are built pro-democracy.”