No conspiracy can foil next election: Hasan 

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the upcoming election will be held on time and no conspiracy will be able to foil the polls.

"Various conspiracies are being hatched over the next election. It will never be realised to form a government like 'Hamid Karzai' foiling the upcoming poll in the country," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a peace rally organised by the spiritual hub of Mazhbhandar Darbar and Bangladesh Supreme Party as part of the nationwide celebration of the Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi at historical Suhrawardy Udyan here.

Hasan said conspiracies were held during the polls in 2014 and then BNP-Jamaat had claimed that the government would not sustain. But the government was in power for five years and conducted it successfully, he said, adding conspiracies were also held during the 2018 polls.

But, he said, the government is also going to complete its five-year tenure after just two months.