Khaleda Zia likely to return home after Eid-ul-Fitr: UK BNP leader
BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, who is now in London, may return home after the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.
"We have requested her to spend at least this Eid with us. We hope that if she keeps her word, she will go to Bangladesh after Eid. She is much better now than before," UK BNP president and BNP chairperson's advisory council member MA Malek told Bangladeshi journalists living in London on Wednesday.
He said Begum Zia's health condition is relatively good now as she is spending a great time at the house of his eldest son Tarique Rahman as her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman and granddaughters are taking care of her round-the-clock.
The 79-year-old former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various physical ailments including liver cirrhosis, kidney, heart, diabetes, and arthritis for long.
On 8 January, she was taken to London by an air ambulance for advanced treatment.
Earlier, professor AZM Zahid Hossain, Begum Zia's personal physician, told reporters in Dhaka that she has been undergoing treatment under the supervision of 'The London Clinic' physicians in London since 8 January.
Begum Khaleda Zia is under the supervision of the doctors including professor Patrick Kennedy, professor Jennifer Cross and Dr Barred.
Professor Zahid has sought prayers from all Bangladeshis for recovery of BNP Chairperson from the diseases.
Upon the clearance from physicians of the London Clinic, Khaleda Zia went to her son's house.