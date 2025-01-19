Reform reports sans political parties’ consensus won’t be acceptable: Mirza Fakhrul

Replying to a query on BNP’s reactions to the submission of the reports of four reform commissions, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “Initially, we are making no comments as we did not receive the full reports yet. The government said they plan to hold talks with political parties after they get the reports, and then a decision will be made. Finally, nothing will be acceptable without a consensus.”

Replying to another query on BNP’s demand for holding elections within July-August that some quarters labelled unrealistic, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have been repeatedly saying that there is no contradiction between reforms and election. The party that will come to power through the election will continue the reform initiatives. We can clarify from our party that we will move forward with each reform initiative.”