Five get back candidacy on appeal

The election commission is reviewing appeals from candidates who lost candidacy during the nomination screening process for the 12th parliamentary elections slated to be held on 7 January.

The appeal review started at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area at 10:00am on Monday.

Five candidates out of ten got back their candidacy during the appeal hearing today, Monday.

The candidacy of two aspirants remains cancelled while the election commission couldn't take decision over the remaining three candidates till filing this report.