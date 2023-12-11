Five get back candidacy on appeal

The election commission is reviewing appeals from candidates who lost candidacy during the nomination screening process for the 12th parliamentary elections slated to be held on 7 January.
The appeal review started at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area at 10:00am on Monday.
Five candidates out of ten got back their candidacy during the appeal hearing today, Monday.
The candidacy of two aspirants remains cancelled while the election commission couldn't take decision over the remaining three candidates till filing this report.
Chattogram-10 constituency independent candidate Farid Mahmud, Mymensingh-11 constituency independent candidate Mohammad Abdul Wahed, Kushtia-4 constituency independent candidate Abdur Rouf, Munshiganj-2 constituency Sangskritik Muktijote candidate Noor-e-Alam Siddique and Dhaka-14 constituency Trinamool BNP candidate Md Nazmul Islam got back their candidacy.
The candidature of Thakurgaon-1 constituency independent candidate MST Tahmina Akhtar and Cox's Bazar-4 constituency independent candidate Sohel Ahmed will remain cancelled.
The election commission couldn't take a decision over the remaining three candidates till filing this report. They are Manikganj-1 constituency Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Zahirul Alam Rubel, Manikganj-3 constituency Jatiya Party candidate Mohammad Zahirul Alam Rubel and Rajshahi-5 constituency Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate Md Altaf Hossain Molla.