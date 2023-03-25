EC's letter to BNP part of govt's latest polls strategy: Fakhrul

He said their party's standing committee will hold a meeting on Monday and take a decision on the EC's letter.
Earlier on Thursday, chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal sent a demi-official letter to the BNP secretary general for taking part in a views-exchange meeting on the next national election.
The current EC, led by Awal, held two rounds of talks with the political parties since its formation last year. However, BNP and some other political parties did not participate in the talks.
Fakhrul questioned the justification of the EC's talks with the political parties when it has no power to control the administration for ensuring a credible election.
"Why are you (EC) becoming restless by sending such letters? You live like decent persons and receive salaries," he said pointing at the CEC and the election commissioners.
Mentioning that the previous commission had spent cores of taka on only training purposes, the BNP leader suggested the current EC looking for such a scope to make money instead of thinking about the national election.
"Don't belittle yourself by unnecessarily saying all these things about the national election."
He said the election will not be held in a fair and neutral manner if Awami League remains in power during the voting.
"It's already been proved not only in the national elections but also in local government polls. So come to the real point without doing this exercise (holding talks) unnecessarily. The real point is that the caretaker government must remain in place during the election period."
The BNP leader also said the country's people will not accept the election if it is not held under a non-party caretaker government.