EC's letter to BNP part of govt's latest polls strategy: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the election commission's (EC's) letter inviting BNP to talks is nothing but the latest strategy of the government to hold another election depriving people of their voting rights, reports UNB.

"Could anyone cast vote in the past? They (govt) are going to start that deed again. There's a lot of pressure this time as the foreigners are saying that the voting like before won't be accepted this time...that's why they're devising new tactics. The election commission sent us a letter as part of the latest strategy," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a discussion arranged by BNP at Mohanagar Natya Mancha, marking the Independence Day.