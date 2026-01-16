Khaleda Zia’s contribution to business, economic development was far-reaching: Simeen Rahman
ICC Bangladesh executive member and Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman has said that Khaleda Zia’s contribution to the development of business and the economy in Bangladesh was far-reaching.
She said that Khaleda Zia’s market-oriented policies in the 1990s accelerated growth in the private sector, trade, and investment.
Simeen Rahman made these remarks today, Friday, at a civic condolence meeting organised in memory of BNP's former chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
The meeting was held at the South Plaza of the national parliament complex on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.
Top politicians, diplomats, journalists, development workers, academics, researchers, editors, business leaders, and people from various professions attended the event. The programme concluded at around 5:30 pm.
Referring to Khaleda Zia’s uncompromising principles as an individual, Simeen Rahman said that during Khaleda Zia’s tenure, the economy was institutionally strengthened through the introduction of VAT policy, financial sector reforms, the establishment of the Privatisation Board, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Growth in remittances and exports further accelerated development.
Simeen Rahman noted that Khaleda Zia’s contribution to the ready-made garment industry was particularly memorable.
She said that similarly, the drug pricing policy introduced in 1994 led to qualitative improvement, increased research, and greater investment in the pharmaceutical industry, as a result of which Bangladesh has now become 100 per cent self-reliant in medicines.
She described this as a unique example for developing countries.
Simeen Rahman further expressed that Khaleda Zia always believed that business must be conducted ethically and that development must be based on values.
She mentioned that she had seen these qualities reflected in the life and work of her father, the late Latifur Rahman, founder chairman of Transcom Group.
“I've personally heard many times from my father (Latifur Rahman) that Khaleda Zia always inspired businesspeople to conduct business ethically and on the right path. The inspiration and leadership of the country’s leader in nurturing such values were silent, yet powerful,” Simeen Rahman recalled.
“Khaleda Zia is no longer with us today, but her sacrifices, her steadfastness, and her quiet courage will live on. Bangladesh has not lost her; Bangladesh has immortalised her in history,” she added.
The programme began after 2:30 pm on Friday with the recitation of the Holy Quran. This was followed by condolence messages in memory of Khaleda Zia, read out by Salehuddin, executive editor of the Daily Ittefaq. Subsequently, speeches were delivered by writer Faham Abdus Salam; Basudeb Dhar, president of the Puja Udjapan Parishad; Khaleda Zia’s physician FM Siddiqui; Debashish Roy, special assistant to the chief adviser of the former caretaker government; Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman; ICCB President Mahbubur Rahman; CPD Distinguished Fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya; senior editor Shafiq Rehman; writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmed; Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam; DPI President Abdus Sattar Dulal; former diplomat Anwar Hashim; University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman SM A Faiez; writer and researcher Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir; Adviser for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Asif Nazrul; educationist Professor Mahbub Ullah; and former Chief Justice Syed JR Mudassir Husain.
Among those who attended the condolence meeting were BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, and family members including Shamila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia’s younger son Arafat Rahman Koko. Also present were Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Professor Ali Riaz, Monir Haider, and others.
Senior BNP leaders attending the meeting included BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Selima Rahman, Salahuddin Ahmed, AZM Zahid Hossain; Security Adviser Major General (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar; Chairman’s Adviser Mahdi Amin; and other senior leaders.
The condolence meeting concluded with prayers and munajat for Khaleda Zia.