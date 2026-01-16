Khaleda Zia’s contribution to business, economic development was far-reaching: Simeen Rahman

ICC Bangladesh executive member and Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman has said that Khaleda Zia’s contribution to the development of business and the economy in Bangladesh was far-reaching.

She said that Khaleda Zia’s market-oriented policies in the 1990s accelerated growth in the private sector, trade, and investment.

Simeen Rahman made these remarks today, Friday, at a civic condolence meeting organised in memory of BNP's former chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

The meeting was held at the South Plaza of the national parliament complex on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

Top politicians, diplomats, journalists, development workers, academics, researchers, editors, business leaders, and people from various professions attended the event. The programme concluded at around 5:30 pm.