The way AL did politics in past will never come back in future: Nahid
Information and broadcasting adviser Md. Nahid Islam Wednesday said the fascist Awami League has no right to do politics in the democratic structure of Bangladesh.
He said the way Awami League did its politics in the past will never come back in future.
Terming the incumbent government as the government of mass uprisings, Nahid said, “The incumbent government is not a caretaker government. It is a post-mass uprising government constituted to reform different sectors so that no fascist system could come back again in any form.”
He made the remarks in a seminar titled “Government of Mass Uprising: Prospect and Attainment” organised by ‘Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) JU unit’ at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium of Jahangirnagar University (JU).
Nahid further said that the JU students and teachers had played a historic role during the July Revolution.
“We sometimes became frustrated while carrying forward the movement on Dhaka University campus. During that time, JU revitalised us by organising the movement in the Savar area,” Nahid stated.
The programme was moderated by Mushiq-us-Salehin while political analyst Zahed Ur Rahman, member secretary of Jatiya Nagorik Committee Akhtar Hossain, and ADSM coordinator Arif Sohel were present as speakers.
The inaugural session was moderated by Mehrab Shifat, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement JU unit.
JU vice-chancellor professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, pro-VC (education) professor M. Mahfuzur Rahman, pro-VC (administration) professor Sohel Ahmed, and treasurer professor M Abdur Rab were present, among others.