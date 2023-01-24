AL to accept EC’s decision over EVM use in next polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the ruling party will accept the decision of Election Commission (EC) over the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the next general elections.

“We want the use of EVM in 300 seats in the next elections. But, we will accept what the Commission can do according to its capacity,” he told a warm cloth distribution ceremony, organised by Dhaka North City unit of Awami League, on Kachukhet road adjacent to Mirpur-10 Square in the capital.

The warm clothes were distributed among the cold-hit people on behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.