AB Party meets Malaysian high commissioner
A delegation of the AB Party met the Malaysian high commissioner, Mohd Shuhada Othman, at his office on Tuesday.
According to a press release, Mojibur Rahman Monju, chairman of the AB Party, led the delegation where Asaduzzaman Fuaad, general secretary of the party, Zubair Ahamed Bhuiyan, its joint general secretary, Nasreen Sultana Mily, international affairs secretary, Sunny Abdul Haque, joint general secretary were present.
Mohd Aszuan Bin Abd Samat, first secretary (political) of the Malaysian high commission, was also present on the occasion.
The AB Party delegation briefed about the idea of the second generation politics, founding ethos of the party, in particular, issue-based politics and providing public service, the very essence of a welfare state which the party aims for. The party believes that politics and political parties should not dwell in the past and worship dynasties but be focused on the future of nation building. Youths are really tired of old politics and would genuinely like to see a transformative change which the AB Party is slowly materialising.
They also informed the high-commissioner about welcoming the interim government and wished them to succeed in reforming state institutions leading up to holding a free, fair and credible election at the earliest possible time. Undertaking reforms is not an easy enterprise but most essential to rebuild the already broken state. The interim government should be given necessary time and support from political parties, civil society and student community, AB Party made its position clear. High commissioner Othman was very intrigued to hear about AB Party's role in the July-August 2024 Monsoon uprising.
The AB Party leaders urged the Malaysian government to re-consider opening the labour market at the earliest convenience, expediting membership application of ASEAN while holding chairmanship, increasing student scholarship, trade and investment in IT, tourism and health sector.
The Malaysian high-commissioner appreciated the courtesy call and assured to look into the issues raised by the AB Party delegation.