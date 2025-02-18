AB Party meets Malaysian high commissioner

They also informed the high-commissioner about welcoming the interim government and wished them to succeed in reforming state institutions leading up to holding a free, fair and credible election at the earliest possible time. Undertaking reforms is not an easy enterprise but most essential to rebuild the already broken state. The interim government should be given necessary time and support from political parties, civil society and student community, AB Party made its position clear. High commissioner Othman was very intrigued to hear about AB Party's role in the July-August 2024 Monsoon uprising.

The AB Party leaders urged the Malaysian government to re-consider opening the labour market at the earliest convenience, expediting membership application of ASEAN while holding chairmanship, increasing student scholarship, trade and investment in IT, tourism and health sector.

The Malaysian high-commissioner appreciated the courtesy call and assured to look into the issues raised by the AB Party delegation.