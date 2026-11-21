At around 9:30pm on 19 November, Mahin Sarkar's ancestral home in Shernagar Purbo Para area of Belkuchi upazila, Sirajganj, was set on fire. He was in Dhaka at the time. His ailing parents and other family members were inside the house.

His family alleged that miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the house. Police, however, said the fire was started by pouring petrol on the house rather than using petrol bombs.

During the July mass uprising, several frontline leaders of the movement were either detained by law enforcement agencies, reported missing or forced into hiding while being pursued by different security forces. The movement was on the verge of coming to a halt.

At that critical juncture, Mahin Sarkar was one of three coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement who announced programmes and helped sustain the protests. A student of Dhaka University, he is now the convener of Jatiya Swechchhasebak Shakti.

Early the same day, the ancestral home of Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad, DUCSU's secretary for literature and culture, was set on fire in Muksudpur, Gopalganj. The house was also vandalised and looted around noon.

Musaddik was a joint coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. In September last year, he won the DUCSU election as an independent candidate backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir. He subsequently came into the spotlight over various campus-related incidents.

Musaddik said his family lives in Dhaka but members frequently visit their ancestral home in the village. His second-eldest brother has been living there for several years, while his father travels from Dhaka to the area every week.

He said Awami League, whose activities are banned, had been circulating threats on social media for a week, saying his house would be attacked. After seeing the posts, he had advised his father not to visit the village home for the time being.