Are young leaders of July uprising becoming targets of attacks?
Young people who led the July mass uprising are facing a series of attacks, threats and harassment. Some have seen their ancestral homes set on fire, others have been attacked with machetes. Some have received death threats, while others have faced harassment abroad.
At least eight such incidents have come to light in the past two weeks. Almost all those targeted are former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement or young people associated with the July mass uprising.
In the latest incident, the ancestral home of Mahin Sarkar, convener of Jatiya Swechchhasebak Shakti, an affiliate organisation of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was set on fire in Belkuchi, Sirajganj, on the night of 19 November. His family members, including his ailing parents, were inside the house at the time.
Earlier that day, the house of Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad, DUCSU's secretary for literature and culture, was set on fire, vandalised and looted in Gopalganj. The previous night, the ancestral home of Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, a leader of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, the NCP's student wing, was set on fire in Netrokona.
The series of incidents has raised questions about whether young people who led the July mass uprising have now become targets of attacks by activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
A series of arson attacks on homes
At around 9:30pm on 19 November, Mahin Sarkar's ancestral home in Shernagar Purbo Para area of Belkuchi upazila, Sirajganj, was set on fire. He was in Dhaka at the time. His ailing parents and other family members were inside the house.
His family alleged that miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the house. Police, however, said the fire was started by pouring petrol on the house rather than using petrol bombs.
During the July mass uprising, several frontline leaders of the movement were either detained by law enforcement agencies, reported missing or forced into hiding while being pursued by different security forces. The movement was on the verge of coming to a halt.
At that critical juncture, Mahin Sarkar was one of three coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement who announced programmes and helped sustain the protests. A student of Dhaka University, he is now the convener of Jatiya Swechchhasebak Shakti.
Early the same day, the ancestral home of Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad, DUCSU's secretary for literature and culture, was set on fire in Muksudpur, Gopalganj. The house was also vandalised and looted around noon.
Musaddik was a joint coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. In September last year, he won the DUCSU election as an independent candidate backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir. He subsequently came into the spotlight over various campus-related incidents.
Musaddik said his family lives in Dhaka but members frequently visit their ancestral home in the village. His second-eldest brother has been living there for several years, while his father travels from Dhaka to the area every week.
He said Awami League, whose activities are banned, had been circulating threats on social media for a week, saying his house would be attacked. After seeing the posts, he had advised his father not to visit the village home for the time being.
His parents were not at home when the fire was set, but several relatives, including his paternal aunt, were there. Musaddik said they sensed the possibility of an attack and moved to a safe distance just one or two minutes before the incident.
Musaddik alleged that leaders and activists of the banned Muksudpur upazila Awami League, Jubo League and the now-banned Chhatra League set fire to his house on the instructions of former minister and retired colonel Faruk Khan.
He also alleged that the Muksudpur Police Station had been set on fire. "As a result, there is no opportunity to seek legal action there. Nor do we have any confidence in the government," he said.
The previous night, at around 3:30am on 18 November, Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi's ancestral home was set on fire in Joypur village of Samaj Sahildeo Union under Mohanganj upazila in Netrokona. Miscreants poured petrol beneath the house's electricity meter and set it alight.
Rafi's parents were asleep inside the house at the time. The fire was quickly extinguished through the efforts of neighbours, and they escaped unharmed.
Khan Talat Mahmud alleged that Awami League activists were responsible for the arson attack.
Rafi is senior joint general secretary of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti. During the July mass uprising, he was among the frontline protesters at Chittagong University. He also served as a central joint coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the time.
Earlier, in a similar incident, the ancestral home of Nusrat Tabassum, one of the key coordinators of the July mass uprising, was set on fire in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia around midnight on 11 November.
She is now an MP from a reserved women's seat representing the NCP and a joint convener of the party. She is also a member of the NCP's policymaking Political Council.
Nusrat alleged that petrol bombs had been hurled at her house, causing extensive damage. The incident is under investigation.
Attacks, death threats and harassment
Arson attacks on homes are not the only form of intimidation faced by young leaders associated with the July mass uprising. Several others have recently been subjected to physical attacks, death threats and harassment.
On 10 November, the day of a strike called by the banned Chhatra League, Hasib al Islam, president of the Dhaka University unit of Chhatra Shakti, came under attack in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar. He was attacked with a machete.
Mahmuda Alam Mitu, a physician by profession, was also active during the July mass uprising. She is currently an MP from a reserved women's seat, nominated by the 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. She is also an NCP joint convener and a member of the party's Political Council.
On 13 November, Mahmuda alleged that she had been receiving death threats directly through phone calls and WhatsApp for seven consecutive days.
The attack on Hasib took place in front of Balishira Resort in Radhanagar area of Sreemangal on 10 November.
Even while attending a parliamentary session on 15 November, Mahmuda received another threat on her mobile phone.
The caller told her, "If you care about your family, flee the country as soon as possible. If you don't, stay in the country. No problem."
Samanta Sharmin, a founding senior leader of the NCP, has also received threats. She recently resigned from the party but continues to speak out against the Awami League. She alleged that she received a threatening phone call on 15 November.
According to Samanta, a man identifying himself as a Chhatra League activist called her and threatened to make her say "Joy Bangla" within a few days. He also hurled obscene abuses at her during the call.
Attempt to harass Nahid Islam in the UK
Nahid Islam, who announced the one-point demand of the July mass uprising, has also faced attempts at harassment by supporters of the banned Awami League.
On 3 August 2024, Nahid, then the number one coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, announced the one-point demand for the resignation of the then Sheikh Hasina government and an end to fascism. He is now the NCP convener and chief whip of the opposition in parliament.
Nahid is currently visiting the United Kingdom on a seven-day tour. He faced obstruction from supporters of the banned Awami League on two occasions during the visit.
On 14 November, Nahid attended an exchange of views organised by the Cambridge University Bangla Society on the University of Cambridge campus. As he was leaving the venue after the event, a group of activists and supporters of the banned party, who had gathered there beforehand, attempted to harass him.
However, their attempt was foiled by the intervention of NCP activists and leaders of the party's UK chapter.
Two days later, on 16 November, tensions flared around a civic reception for Nahid in Romford, east London.
After the event, activists of the NCP and the banned Awami League engaged in a series of chases, attacks and clashes. Five injured people were admitted to King's College Hospital in London.