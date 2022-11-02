Jail Killing Day Thursday

The Jail Killing Day will be observed tomorrow as it is the second disgraceful incident in the country after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on 15 August 1975.

On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman-- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, that led the Liberation War in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.

The nation will remember the four national leaders, who were also the great heroes of the Liberation War in 1971, tomorrow with due respect.