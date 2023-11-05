BNP vice chairman Altaf Hossain Chowdhury sent to jail

Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the BNP leader from Tongi in Gazipur, a message from RAB media wing said on Sunday morning.

Altaf Hossain’s lawyer Taherul Islam said he was shown arrested in a case filed at Ramna police station regarding the attack on the residence of the Chief Justice, and acts of sabotage and violence on 28 October, the day of a mass rally of de facto opposition BNP.

Police produced Altaf Hossain before the court and pleaded to keep him behind the bars while the defence lawyers pleaded for his bail.