People want to know who will be BNP leader in next polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said the country's people want to know who will be the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the next general elections, reports BSS.

"The people want to know who will be your imam (the leader of BNP) in the next elections," he told a press briefing at his secretariat office here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks, responding to the statements of BNP leaders that they had made a mistake in 2018 by making Gonoforum president Kamal Hossain as their leader.