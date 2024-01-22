We’re opposition in parliament irrespective of any announcement: GM Quader

He also viewed the statement of governing Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Jatiya Party’s role as the opposition in parliament positively.

“Assume they (Jatiya Party) are going to become the opposition in the 12th parliament,” said Obaidul Quader when a journalist asked him who would be the opposition.

GM Quader termed this statement as “normal”.

“We have not received any letter about this yet. But the Jatiya Party will play the role of an effective opposition whether there’s any formal announcement or not,” he stated.