We’re opposition in parliament irrespective of any announcement: GM Quader
The Jatiya Party will play its role as an opposition in parliament whether any formal announcement is made or not in this regard, said the party’s Chairman GM Quader on Monday.
He was talking to the media at his family home in Senpara of Rangpur town in the afternoon.
He also viewed the statement of governing Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Jatiya Party’s role as the opposition in parliament positively.
“Assume they (Jatiya Party) are going to become the opposition in the 12th parliament,” said Obaidul Quader when a journalist asked him who would be the opposition.
GM Quader termed this statement as “normal”.
“We have not received any letter about this yet. But the Jatiya Party will play the role of an effective opposition whether there’s any formal announcement or not,” he stated.
Speaking about the overall situation in the country, the JaPa chairman said, “The overall situation in the country is not good. People’s sufferings have been mounting due to the spike in commodity prices. The price has been rising continuously and at the same time, people’s income has been decreasing. The value of our currency (taka) is becoming weaker against the US dollar each day. And, the people’s scope of jobs is shrinking… A silent grievance has grown up among the people. They expect a rise from this situation.”
Speaking about the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election, GM Quader stated he was not sure whether there would be any political stability through the election. “However, the challenge of this government is to curb commodity prices and achieve political stability.”