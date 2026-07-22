Jamaat MP's viral video: What people in Satkhira are saying
A viral video purportedly showing a "private moment" involving Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament (MP) Gazi Nazrul Islam has sparked widespread discussion and criticism in Satkhira. Gazi Nazrul Islam represents the Satkhira-4 (Shyamnagar) constituency.
Since Monday night, multiple videos of the MP's alleged private moments have been circulating on social media. The clips show Gazi Nazrul Islam in close proximity with a young woman.
Immediately after the videos surfaced, many Jamaat leaders and activists claimed on social media that they were generated using artificial intelligence (AI). However, on Tuesday afternoon, Gazi Nazrul Islam posted on his Facebook account stating that the woman in the videos is his second wife, Mariam Begum. He said they were married on 17 June in a family ceremony at the Dhaka residence of Mariam''s father, Masum Billah, with the consent of his first wife.
The videos have prompted reactions from leaders and activists of both the BNP and Jamaat.
Abu Zahid, member secretary of the Satkhira District BNP, told Prothom Alo by phone, "As an MP and a senior individual, what he has done is deeply shameful. It reflects a complete lack of judgment." He demanded that the incident be investigated.
Shahin Islam, organising secretary of the Satkhira district unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, said in a video message, "This is very unfortunate. I believe Gazi Nazrul Islam should voluntarily resign from the public office he holds. At the same time, Jamaat should take whatever disciplinary action its party rules require."
Former Satkhira Town Chhatra Shibir president Al Mamun wrote on Facebook, "So much sacrifice, so much hardship, so many struggles! Alas, you have stained our beloved caravan."
Responding to that post, Mohammad Imadul, former convener of Satkhira pourashava Chhatra Dal, commented, "Thank you, brother, for speaking the truth. Such individuals deserve the highest punishment."
In the comments section of Al Mamun''s post, Abdul Al Mamun, a Jamaat supporter, wrote, "Brother, now it seems we have no choice but to stay behind closed doors."
Khalid Hasan, identified as a Chhatra Shibir activist, commented, "We should set an example by ensuring exemplary punishment to show that we do not condone members of our own organisation."
Masudul Alam, president of the Satkhira Government College unit of Chhatra Dal, wrote, "Let's see whether Jamaat stays true to its principles."
Another commenter, Ruhul Amin, wrote, "Since this afternoon, I feel as though both my arms and legs have been paralysed after seeing this news."
Expressing disappointment, one Naeem Shahadat commented on Al Mamun''s post, "I will not comment on whether the woman is indeed his second wife. I will only say that you have caused enormous damage to Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami."
Many other residents of Satkhira have also been sharing their views about the incident on Facebook, with the issue triggering heated exchanges, criticism, and condemnation across social media.