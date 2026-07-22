Jamaat MP's viral video: What people in Satkhira are saying

A viral video purportedly showing a "private moment" involving Jamaat-e-Islami Member of Parliament (MP) Gazi Nazrul Islam has sparked widespread discussion and criticism in Satkhira. Gazi Nazrul Islam represents the Satkhira-4 (Shyamnagar) constituency.

Since Monday night, multiple videos of the MP's alleged private moments have been circulating on social media. The clips show Gazi Nazrul Islam in close proximity with a young woman.

Immediately after the videos surfaced, many Jamaat leaders and activists claimed on social media that they were generated using artificial intelligence (AI). However, on Tuesday afternoon, Gazi Nazrul Islam posted on his Facebook account stating that the woman in the videos is his second wife, Mariam Begum. He said they were married on 17 June in a family ceremony at the Dhaka residence of Mariam''s father, Masum Billah, with the consent of his first wife.

The videos have prompted reactions from leaders and activists of both the BNP and Jamaat.