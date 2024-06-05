Awami League fails to placate its allies in 14-party

Several sources from yesterday’s meeting informed that Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon told the meeting that they had raised many questions during the meeting with the PM minister and had yet to get answers to many of them. He asked how the alliance could proceed without the questions being answered.

Menon also accused AL of insufficient support and seat sharing during 7 January elections. Menon wanted assurance from the ruling party that it would not repeat such behaviour in future.

The sources also said that Menon told the meeting there are more controversial big shots such as former army chief Aziz Ahmed and former IGP Benazir Ahmed. Speaking against those persons would hurt the government. Also, addressing issues such as price hike and corruption will also go against the government.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal’s (Jasad) president Hasanul Haque Inu also made various complaints in the meeting. Inu alleged that he was defeated in a planned way in the last parliamentary election. Mentioning a name of the central AL leader, Inu said he won’t join any programme of the alliance where that ruling party leader joins.

14-party sources said Jatiya Party’s (JP) Anwar Hossain Monju usually does not speak at the meeting of the alliance but he raised the question yesterday that if the 14-party alliance is still relevant given the strength of AL.

Monju said AL speaks of ideology but a son of a Rajakar (anti-liberation force) is the leader of the ruling party in his area.