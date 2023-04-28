Quader vows to resist those who want to obstruct polls

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said those who want to obstruct the peaceful elections will be resisted.

"We will be in the field until the next election. Anyone who obstructs free, fair and peaceful elections will be resisted," he said after paying homage to heroic freedom fighter Sheikh Jamal, son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a wreath on his grave in the city's Banani graveyard on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

AL Presidium Member Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AL Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Advocate Afzal Hossain and AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridun Nahar Laili, Education and Human Resource Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim and AL Central Working Committee Members Anwar Hossain and Shahabuddin Farazi were present, among others.