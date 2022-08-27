AL Leaders were mentally distressed, couldn’t play apt role: Matia Chowdhury

Matia was addressing a discussion, as the chief guest, organised by AL women affairs sub-committee marking the National Mourning Day at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office in the capital.

Matia Chowdhury also said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, AL Leaders could not play apt role as they were mentally distressed.

Activists are the main strength of the Awami League which has been proved several times, she said, adding, “Since the return of Sheikh Hasina, a conspiracy has been orchestrated against her.... So, we will have to remain cautious.”