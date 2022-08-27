AL Leaders were mentally distressed, couldn’t play apt role: Matia Chowdhury

Matia was addressing a discussion, as the chief guest, organised by AL women affairs sub-committee marking the National Mourning Day at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office in the capital.
Matia Chowdhury also said after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, AL Leaders could not play apt role as they were mentally distressed.
Activists are the main strength of the Awami League which has been proved several times, she said, adding, “Since the return of Sheikh Hasina, a conspiracy has been orchestrated against her.... So, we will have to remain cautious.”
AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said the country is moving forward under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said the incumbent government is working for the countrymen, but BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and its followers are hatching a conspiracy against the government.
State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said those who had patronised the killers of Bangabandhu will be punished.
Awami League women affairs sub-committee chairman and al advisory council member professor Sultana Shofi presided over the function while AL women affairs secretary Meher Afroz Chumki, AL central leader Marufa Akhter Popi and Mohila AL general secretary Mahmuda Akhter, among others, spoke on the occasion.