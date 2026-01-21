13th parliamentary election
Dhaka-9: Tasnim Jara allocated preferred ‘Football’ symbol
Independent candidate Tasnim Jara has been allocated the Football as her election symbol for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
She will contest from the Dhaka–9 constituency.
The symbol was formally allotted at the office of the Dhaka divisional commissioner around 11:30 am on Wednesday.
Tasnim Jara had earlier stated that she would apply for the Football symbol as an independent candidate. Based on her application, the symbol has now been officially allocated to her.
Reacting after receiving the symbol, Tasnim Jara told newspersons, “Over the past few days, when I spoke to voters, everyone kept asking what my symbol would be, what symbol they would see on the ballot paper. Today, that question has a clear answer. I will be contesting the upcoming parliamentary election with the Football symbol.”
She also announced that she would begin her election campaign on Thursday.
“Our campaign will be guided by the principles of transparency and accountability in politics that we want to see. I seek everyone’s prayers and best wishes,” she said.
Tasnim Jara was previously a senior joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP). She left the party amid controversy over the NCP’s electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties in the parliamentary election.
Subsequently, she submitted her nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Dhaka–9 constituency.
Her nomination was initially rejected by the returning officer during preliminary scrutiny, but she later regained her candidacy through an appeal to the EC.
Of the 15 parliamentary constituencies in Dhaka city, election symbols for candidates in 13 constituencies are being allocated from the Dhaka divisional commissioner’s office.
Dhaka divisional commissioner Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury is serving as the returning officer for these 13 constituencies.
A total of 138 candidates have been finalised in these seats, of whom 10 are independent candidates.
According to sources at the election commission, 119 symbols have been reserved for registered political parties and independent candidates in this election. Of these, 56 symbols have been selected for independent candidates.
According to the election commission’s schedule, election symbols are being allocated to candidates on Wednesday.
Formal election campaigning will begin from Thursday following the allocation of symbols.
Voting in the national parliamentary election will be held on 12 February. A referendum will also take place on the same day, using a separate ballot paper.