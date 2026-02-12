We are on the brink of forming the government: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), expressed optimism about victory after casting his vote. His party is contesting the election in alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Nahid cast his ballot at around 8:00 am today, Thursday, at the AKM Rahmatullah College polling centre in Beraid area of the capital. Speaking to journalists afterwards, he said, “The 11-party alliance has been formed with the goal of forming the government. We believe we are on the brink of forming the government.”