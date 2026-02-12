We are on the brink of forming the government: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), expressed optimism about victory after casting his vote. His party is contesting the election in alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.
Nahid cast his ballot at around 8:00 am today, Thursday, at the AKM Rahmatullah College polling centre in Beraid area of the capital. Speaking to journalists afterwards, he said, “The 11-party alliance has been formed with the goal of forming the government. We believe we are on the brink of forming the government.”
Voting in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election began at 7:30 am today and will continue until 4:30 pm. The NCP, formed by young leaders of the July uprising, is part of the 11-party electoral alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Nahid Islam is contesting under this alliance from the Dhaka-11 constituency.
Urging voters to cast their ballots, the NCP convener said, “Everyone should come to the polling centres. Today is election day, today is the day to assert your ownership of this country.”
At the time he also added that if the election is held fairly, he will accept the people’s verdict.
Saying he was not focusing on any potential adversities today, Nahid remarked, “We want people to come to the polling centres without hindrance.”
Nahid Islam also called on the army, other law enforcement agencies and the media to act impartially, stating that the people’s mandate would be reflected through the ballot.