Govt shows excuse of West’s viewpoint when calls grow to ban AL: Sarjis
Whenever demands are raised to ban Awami League, the government gives the excuse of the West’s support, Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP) said.
He made the statement while addressing a rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka on Friday, hosted by Inqilab Mancha to demand the trial of ‘July, Pilkhana, and Shapla massacres’ and ban on Awami League.
Sarjis Alam said the demand for banning the Awami League, which they are raising today, was supposed to be fulfilled by August 2024. “Whenever we tell them to ban the Awami League, they give the excuse of the West’s viewpoint. Where was the West’s viewpoint when thousands were killed at Shapla Chattar, Pilkhana, and in July?”
He, however, refrained from naming any specific individual from the interim government or any Western country in support of his statement.
Addressing political parties, Sarjis said “Fear this generation. If you stand on this generations’ blood and play with their emotions, they will rise against all powers and pull anyone down from power.”
Mosaddek Ibne Ali, former co-coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, said a political party has been formed after the July uprising. “They sold their spines to foreign embassies. After formation, they issued two press releases but did not mention the demand to ban the Awami League. Though the kite of this government spins during the interim period, its reel remains in the hands of foreign embassies.”
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, general secretary of the AB Party, called on the government to clarify the progress of trials. “In the world, there are precedents of permanently banning many fascist parties. The interim government must follow suit and ban the Awami League.”
Addressing the programme, Rifat Hawlader, who lost a leg during the July uprising, said “I want to declare standing on my only leg that no more brothers should lose their legs like I did. As long as I am alive, I will continue the fight against efforts to rehabilitate the Awami League.”
Ali Ahsan Junaid, chief organiser of United People’s Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh), said, “As long as we are alive, the Awami League will not be able to do politics in this country. We did not fear in July, and no evil force has the capacity to contain us. We want to tell the government – take action immediately to ban Awami League. Otherwise, you will be pulled out of the power.”
Nurul Islam Saddam, secretary general of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, alleged that the interim government failed to prosecute a single murder that took place in the last 16 years. Describing the Awami League as a “terrorist organisation,” he demanded its immediate ban.
In his speech, Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, vowed to ensure the trial of Awami League until one of the Inqilab Manch members is alive.
At the programme, his organisation presented some demands, including the visible opening of the July massacre trials within the next 100 days, banning Awami League through executive order, official recognition and trial of Shapla massacre, publication of a list of martyrs with help of the United Nations, disclosure of full report of the Pilkhana carnage investigation, and incorporation of a clause to try Awami League in the electoral manifesto of all political parties.
Sharif Osman Hadi warned that if no steps are taken in the next 100 days, they will besiege the secretariat after a ‘march for Bangladesh’ programme on 36 July (5 August). Until the date, they will carry out public campaigns in all 64 districts.