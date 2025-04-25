Govt shows excuse of West’s viewpoint when calls grow to ban AL: Sarjis

Whenever demands are raised to ban Awami League, the government gives the excuse of the West’s support, Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser (north) of the National Citizen Party (NCP) said.

He made the statement while addressing a rally in front of the National Museum in Dhaka on Friday, hosted by Inqilab Mancha to demand the trial of ‘July, Pilkhana, and Shapla massacres’ and ban on Awami League.

Sarjis Alam said the demand for banning the Awami League, which they are raising today, was supposed to be fulfilled by August 2024. “Whenever we tell them to ban the Awami League, they give the excuse of the West’s viewpoint. Where was the West’s viewpoint when thousands were killed at Shapla Chattar, Pilkhana, and in July?”