JCD leader shot dead in clash with cops in Brahmanbaria

A leader of the opposition BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were shot to death in a clash between police and supports of the party over the arrest of one of their leaders in Bancharampur upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon, UNB reports.

Several people including six cops and BNP men were also injured in the clash while two BNP men were detained in this connection.

The deceased was identified as Nayon Miah, 22, vice president of Sonarampur union parishad unit JCD and son of Rahmat Ullah of Charshibpur under the upazila.