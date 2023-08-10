Jubo League wants ban on BNP's politics, submits memorandum to EC

Demanding posthumous trial of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Mainul said Ziaur Rahman trampled democracy and human rights in the country by killing Bangabandhu in 1975. The party burnt people to death in the name of hartal and blockade under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. Tarique Rahman again unleashing violence when the country is marching forward.

Jubo League secretary said BNP wants to show Bangladesh as a failed state to the foreigners.

The politics of terrorism would continue in the country as long as BNP's politics exists, he added.