Awami League candidates concerned over independent contenders

The ruling Awami League has adopted a strategy to field independent candidates, aiming to enhance competitiveness in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election and ensure a 50 per cent voter turnout. This move has elicited mixed reactions among party contenders.
However, numerous candidates participating in the upcoming election are advocating for the exclusion of independent contenders from the competition.
Independent candidates have posed challenges for the 14-party Alliance and its allies in various constituencies. Despite this, the top leadership of the Awami League believes that independent candidates will contribute to establishing the credibility of the election both domestically and internationally.
Sources at Awami League said several central leaders and ministers have informed the party president Sheikh Hasina about their concerns over independent candidates.
Several leaders of the 14-party Alliance partners also expressed their disagreement on Awami League’s stance on independent candidates during the meeting at Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday, but prime minister Sheikh Hasina made it clear that she would not personally request anyone to step down.
For this reason, no independent candidate has faced organisational action yet, and the Awami League is not currently contemplating such measures..
Though four candidates of Awami League have been left out of the contest, party policymakers are less worried about these seats since there are independent candidates.
More to follow…