Awami League candidates concerned over independent contenders

The ruling Awami League has adopted a strategy to field independent candidates, aiming to enhance competitiveness in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election and ensure a 50 per cent voter turnout. This move has elicited mixed reactions among party contenders.

However, numerous candidates participating in the upcoming election are advocating for the exclusion of independent contenders from the competition.

Independent candidates have posed challenges for the 14-party Alliance and its allies in various constituencies. Despite this, the top leadership of the Awami League believes that independent candidates will contribute to establishing the credibility of the election both domestically and internationally.