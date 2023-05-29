BNP to 'expel' independent candidate Kamrul despite 'nobody to party'  

When asked, the city BNP convener, Maniruzzaman, told Prothom Alo that "Why are you giving him such importance? Is he a part of our party? Has anybody ever seen him in Barishal politics? We have no decision regarding him."

Maniruzzaman further said they didn't send any list to the BNP. Rather the party has made a list and will take action accordingly.

However, a member of the convening committee Jahidur Rahman, who is also in charge of the city BNP office, told Prothom Alo, "We sent a list of 19 leaders to the high command. Among them, only Kamrul is vying for the mayoral post."

When asked why Kamrul's name is included, Jahidur said Kamrul was a member of the central and Dhaka University unit Jatiyatabadi Chaatra Dal (JCD).