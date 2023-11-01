BNP leader Alal put on 5-day remand 

Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, joint secretary general of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been put on remand for five days, in a case filed with the Ramna police station.
The chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka passed the order on Wednesday when the police produced him before it with a 10-day remand plea.
During the hearing, the BNP leader requested the court to grant him bail as he is a patient with kidney-related complications. He also urged the court to consider his profession as a Supreme Court lawyer.
However, the CMM court rejected his bail petition and awarded him five days in remand.
On Tuesday, the police’s Detective Branch (DB) arrested him, along with BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, from a house in Shahidbagh Mosque area in Shahjahanpur in the capital.
Earlier, police arrested BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Gulshan residence on Sunday morning. He was shown arrested in a case filed for attacking the residence of the chief justice and sent to jail.