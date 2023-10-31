BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested

DB chief Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the arrest of Mirza Abbas and Alal to Prothom Alo.

Both of them are accused in a case filed for the killing of a police member. They have been arrested and brought to the DB office.

Earlier, police arrested BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Gulshan residence on Sunday morning.

He was shown arrested in a case filed for attacking the residence of the chief justice and sent to jail.