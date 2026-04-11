Reserved women’s seats
Wives and daughters of Jamaat MPs not to receive nominations
Candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th National Parliament are largely finalised. In this regard, wives, daughters or other family members of the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) will not receive nominations for the reserved seats, according to multiple relevant sources.
The election will be held on 12 May. The Jamaat-led alliance will receive 13 seats. Of these, how many seats will be allocated to other alliance partners, including the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis has not yet been finalised, discussions are ongoing within the alliance.
Sources associated with Jamaat said that preparations for the reserved women’s seats began after the 13th parliamentary election. Throughout March, the party carried out candidate screening. A list was collected from the women’s wing, and eligible candidates were selected from the central level to the grassroots.
Sources further said that nominations will be given from among the central leaders of the women’s wing. However, no family members of those central leaders who have been elected MPs this time will be nominated.
This means that two members from the same family will not be able to become MPs. There may still be some additions or omissions in the list of potential female candidates, which is why it is not being published in advance.
Jamaat assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo this Tuesday that the party has a longstanding policy that family members of those who become MPs will not receive nominations for reserved seats. Therefore, no family members of MPs will be nominated.
A source from the Jamaat said that although two members from the same family will not be considered, wives and daughters of central leaders who were not elected as MPs this time may be considered for reserved seats.
Sources said that nominations will be given from among the central leaders of the women’s wing. However, no family members of those central leaders who have been elected MPs this time will be nominated. This means that two members from the same family will not be able to become MPs.
According to multiple Jamaat sources, names under discussion as potential candidates include Nurunnesa Siddika, secretary of the party’s women’s wing, and Mardia Mumtaz, a teacher at Daffodil International University. It is also heard that lawyer Sabikun Nahar Munni, wife of Jamaat’s central publicity secretary Matiur Rahman Akand, is under consideration as well.
Criteria for nomination
Jamaat sources said opinions were taken from the grassroots for the reserved seats. A proposal was submitted by the women’s wing. Various criteria are being considered, including representation from different areas alongside central leaders and top leadership.
Candidates capable of representing in parliament are being considered. In this regard, importance has been given to leadership ability and party positions. Along with this, priority is being given to candidates who possess integrity, experience, administrative skills, and the ability to represent the party, and who can contribute to lawmaking and ensuring citizens’ rights.
A source from Jamaat women’s wing said a list was sent to the party’s publicity division, giving priority to candidates from various professions including teachers and lawyers.
Nurunnesa Siddika, secretary of the women’s wing, told Prothom Alo over the phone this Tuesday that a list of 12 names had been sent to the publicity division, and they have learned it has been approved.
Candidates capable of representing in parliament are being considered. A source from Jamaat women’s wing said a list was sent to the party’s publicity division, giving priority to candidates from various professions including teachers and lawyers.
Allocation of alliance seats
The Jamaat alliance is receiving 13 reserved women’s seats. According to the rules, Jamaat is set to receive 12 seats and NCP one seat. However, NCP is seeking one more seat from Jamaat.
Sources in NCP said there had been some discussion with Jamaat on the reserved seats before the parliamentary election. The party wants to see its joint convener Monira Sharmin and joint member secretary Mahmuda Alam in parliament.
Outside NCP, one or two other alliance parties that have representation in parliament also want to nominate candidates for reserved seats. However, a Jamaat source said it is unlikely that any party other than Jamaat and NCP will be considered this time.
However, Jamaat assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad said that no clear discussion has yet taken place regarding the internal distribution of the 13 seats within the alliance, there have been informal discussions only.
The share due to each party represented in parliament will be ensured. From that perspective, the discussion has so far remained at Jamaat receiving 12 seats and NCP one seat. A final decision will be taken by the leader of the opposition and the Ameer of Jamaat, he added.