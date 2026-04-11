Wives and daughters of Jamaat MPs not to receive nominations

Sources associated with Jamaat said that preparations for the reserved women’s seats began after the 13th parliamentary election. Throughout March, the party carried out candidate screening. A list was collected from the women’s wing, and eligible candidates were selected from the central level to the grassroots.

Sources further said that nominations will be given from among the central leaders of the women’s wing. However, no family members of those central leaders who have been elected MPs this time will be nominated.

This means that two members from the same family will not be able to become MPs. There may still be some additions or omissions in the list of potential female candidates, which is why it is not being published in advance.

Jamaat assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo this Tuesday that the party has a longstanding policy that family members of those who become MPs will not receive nominations for reserved seats. Therefore, no family members of MPs will be nominated.

A source from the Jamaat said that although two members from the same family will not be considered, wives and daughters of central leaders who were not elected as MPs this time may be considered for reserved seats.