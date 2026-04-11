BNP to get 36 reserved women’s seats, hundreds apply, who are in discussion

Nomination seekers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the reserved women’s seats in parliament have become active, with more than seven hundred applications submitted to the party’s central office in Naya Paltan.

Sources concerned said, no application was asked from anyone by the party. Even then, nomination seekers have submitted application forms. However, from yesterday, Friday, BNP has officially started selling party nomination forms for the reserved women’s seats. On the first day alone, more than five hundred forms were sold. The sale of forms will continue until tomorrow, Sunday.

Party sources say, along with women leaders in BNP’s central executive committee and leaders of the Mohila Dal, young leaders formerly associated with Chhatra Dal are also in the race for nomination.

Many are preparing profiles (curriculum vitae) highlighting their roles in past movements, party loyalty and organisational experience and sending those to policymaking leaders. Again, some are trying to ensure nomination by communicating and meeting with senior leaders and important persons of the government.

One of the nomination seekers for the women’s seats, former central joint assistant general secretary of Chhatra Dal, Arifa Sultana, recently told Prothom Alo, "Not more than seven people were on the streets in the movement, now I hear 700 applications have been submitted."