BNP to get 36 reserved women’s seats, hundreds apply, who are in discussion
Nomination seekers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the reserved women’s seats in parliament have become active, with more than seven hundred applications submitted to the party’s central office in Naya Paltan.
Sources concerned said, no application was asked from anyone by the party. Even then, nomination seekers have submitted application forms. However, from yesterday, Friday, BNP has officially started selling party nomination forms for the reserved women’s seats. On the first day alone, more than five hundred forms were sold. The sale of forms will continue until tomorrow, Sunday.
Party sources say, along with women leaders in BNP’s central executive committee and leaders of the Mohila Dal, young leaders formerly associated with Chhatra Dal are also in the race for nomination.
Many are preparing profiles (curriculum vitae) highlighting their roles in past movements, party loyalty and organisational experience and sending those to policymaking leaders. Again, some are trying to ensure nomination by communicating and meeting with senior leaders and important persons of the government.
One of the nomination seekers for the women’s seats, former central joint assistant general secretary of Chhatra Dal, Arifa Sultana, recently told Prothom Alo, "Not more than seven people were on the streets in the movement, now I hear 700 applications have been submitted."
"We have been jailed, we have been victims of repression and torture, we have gone through remand, we have participated in every programme of the movement. Now expectation to the party is that those of us who were on the field should be evaluated," she added.
The election for the reserved women’s seats of the 13th parliament will be held on 12 May. The total number of reserved women’s seats in the Parliament is 50.
One reserved women’s seat will be allocated against every six general members. Accordingly, BNP alliance will get 36, Jamaat alliance 13, and independents together will get one reserved seat, said Mohammad Monir Hossain, deputy secretary of the Election Management Branch of the Election Commission.
Since the session of the parliament started on 12 March, many BNP nomination seekers for the women’s seats are being seen in the parliament area. Many of them try to meet party chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Failing to meet, they are talking to policymaking leaders.
Such a nomination seeker spoke with this reporter last Wednesday. On condition of anonymity, that aspirant said, “The prime minister is not meeting any nomination seeker. Everyone goes to the parliament and stands in front of his office. When he enters and exits the office, everyone stands in line and greets him—that’s it.”
Party sources say, a combination of new and senior candidates will be kept in the reserved women’s seats. Along with experienced leaders, a large portion of comparatively young, educated and politically active women may get the opportunity.
Leaders from student politics are considered to have higher chances. Besides, a few ‘known’ faces from different professions may also be selected for nomination.
More than 500 forms sold on the first day
Yesterday, Friday at 11:00 am, at BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, the sale of nomination forms for the reserved women’s seats was inaugurated by the party’s senior joint secretary general and the prime minister’s adviser on industry and political affairs, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Sources of BNP central office said, nomination forms were sold till 6:00 pm yesterday. During this time, more than five hundred forms were sold. And 19 were submitted.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo, “The party’s parliamentary board will decide on the nominations. I think, important roles in past movements, educational qualifications and the ability to properly carry out parliamentary activities—everything will be considered.”
Who are in discussion
Based on discussions at various levels of the party, an idea has emerged about those whose names are being discussed as possible candidates. Many of them bought nomination forms on the first day.
Among them are president of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal Afroza Abbas, BNP central committee self-reliance affairs secretary Shirin Sultana, training affairs secretary Rasheda Begum, assistant training affairs secretary Rehena Akhter, assistant local government affairs secretary Shammi Akhter, BNP central committee assistant education affairs secretary Helen Jerin Khan, wife of education minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon and Mohila Dal vice-president Nazmun Nahar Baby, Dhaka metropolitan south BNP convener committee member Arifa Sultana, Mohila Dal agriculture affairs secretary Selina Hafiz, assistant relief affairs secretary Nurunnahar Reza, former member Sanzana Chaiti, Maayer Daak coordinator Sanjida Islam, singers Kanak Chapa and Baby Naznin, Sylhet BNP’s Tahsin Sharmin Tamanna and others.
Also in discussion as possible candidates are Mohila Dal general secretary Sultana Ahmed, Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury, Nilufa Chowdhury, Bilkis Islam, Syeda Asifa Ashrafi, Roksana Khanam, Ayesha Siddika, Nawaz Halima, Farida Yasmin, those who contested in the 13th parliamentary election and lost— Sunsila Jabrin Priyanka, Sabira Sultana and Chowdhury Nadira Akhter, Chattogram city Mohila Dal’s Monowara Begum, Dhaka city south Mohila Dal convener Ruma Akhter and others.
Also in discussion are wife of late BNP leader Moudud Ahmed, Hasna Jasimuddin Moudud, daughter of late secretary general Abdus Salam Talukder, Salima Begum, daughter of former BNP whip Syed Wahidul Alam Shakila Farzana, a member of the family of former secretary general Khondaker Delwar Hossain, Dhaka city north BNP joint convener Ferdousi Ahmed.
Among those interested to become members of reserved seats are also Pabna’s Santhia upazila BNP convener Khayrun Nahar, BNP media cell member Mahmuda Habiba, former central vice-president of Mohila Dal Sultana Jesmin, Mohila Dal leader Asma Aziz, BNP central leader Nawaz Halima Arli, Fahima Nasrin, wife of late BNP leader Nasir Uddin Pintu Nasima Akhter Kalpana, wife of late Shafiul Bari Bithika Binte Hossain, Mohila Dal Dhaka metropolitan south member secretary Nasima Akhter, Khilgaon Model University College teacher Rokeya Chowdhury, Dhaka Kotwali thana BNP senior joint convener Suraiya Begum, former VP Professor Nazma Sultana and many others.
Dhaka district BNP general secretary and central executive committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “Even after having qualifications, many women leaders did not get the opportunity to contest in direct elections. I believe, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will finalise the nomination for the women’s seats considering qualification, experience and role in the field in the past.”