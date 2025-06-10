Chief adviser welcomed with marches in London, faces protests too

A group of expatriate Bangladeshis welcomed chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus in London. On the other hand, another group of expatriate Bangladeshis protested, criticising the role of the chief adviser.

The chief adviser landed at Heathrow Airport at 7:00 am local time on Tuesday (10 June) in London on a four-day state visit. He was welcomed by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Abida Islam. From the airport, Dr Yunus went directly to the Dorchester Hotel in London.

A group of expatriate Bangladeshis gathered in front of the hotel to welcome the chief adviser. Many of them are associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, Khilafat Majlis and other likeminded parties.

At that time, some people were also seen under the banner of the National Citizens Party (NCP). Jamaat leader barrister Abu Bakar Mollah, barrister Saifuddin Khaled and Khilafat Majlis leader Maulana Saleh Ahmed were present at this rally.