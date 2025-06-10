Chief adviser welcomed with marches in London, faces protests too
A group of expatriate Bangladeshis welcomed chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus in London. On the other hand, another group of expatriate Bangladeshis protested, criticising the role of the chief adviser.
The chief adviser landed at Heathrow Airport at 7:00 am local time on Tuesday (10 June) in London on a four-day state visit. He was welcomed by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Abida Islam. From the airport, Dr Yunus went directly to the Dorchester Hotel in London.
A group of expatriate Bangladeshis gathered in front of the hotel to welcome the chief adviser. Many of them are associated with Jamaat-e-Islami, Khilafat Majlis and other likeminded parties.
At that time, some people were also seen under the banner of the National Citizens Party (NCP). Jamaat leader barrister Abu Bakar Mollah, barrister Saifuddin Khaled and Khilafat Majlis leader Maulana Saleh Ahmed were present at this rally.
This section will hold a rally in support of professor Yunus under the banner of 'Reform Bangladesh' at Altab Ali Park in East London this afternoon local time.
On the other hand, Awami League leaders, activists and supporters living in the UK have protested against the chief advisor by taking position in front of the Dorchester Hotel in London. They have announced that they will continue the protests and demonstrations throughout the chief adviser's stay in London.
Several former lawmakers took part in the protest in front of the Dorchester Hotel. Among them, former MP from Sunamganj-1 constituency Ranjit Sarkar, former MP from Habiganj-3 constituency and joint general secretary of Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League Bidhan Kumar Saha were seen in public for the first time.
Apart from them, several former ministers, MPs, and leaders and activists of the UK Awami League, including former state minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, participated in the protest.