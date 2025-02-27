Public mind gripped with doubt over neutrality of interim govt: Tarique Rahman
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said neutrality is the main capital of an interim government to hold free and fair elections.
But doubt has already gripped the public mind over the neutrality of the interim govt, he added.
Tarique Rahman called upon the interim government to remain more cautious in a bid to maintain neutrality.
The BNP acting chairperson said this in his speech at the extended meeting of BNP joining virtually from London Thursday.
The extended meeting of the BNP began at 11:00am today at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Building. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia addressed the meeting as the chief guest via a pre-recorded video message.
In his speech, Tarique Rahman said that while some statements from the chief adviser regarding national elections have created positive perceptions among the public, people who long for freedom and democracy were despaired by certain confusing remarks from other advisers.
He added that while BNP and all pro-democracy political parties unconditionally support the interim government, the government has still not been able to prioritise its action plan.
The acting chairman of BNP pointed out the rising incidents of murder, rape, theft, mugging, and robbery across the country. He also mentioned the uncontrolled prices of essential goods, due to market syndicates.
The current interim government has failed to establish full control over the country's law and order situation.
He questioned why the government, which has been unable to manage the market or law and order, would want to further complicate the situation by holding local government elections before the national election. This is not understandable to the public.
Tarique Rahman stated that the democratic-minded people believe that holding local government elections before the national election would be a process of rehabilitating the associates of the fleeing autocrat nationwide, which would go against the aspirations for a people's uprising. He made it clear that BNP will not fall into this trap of rehabilitating killers, money launderers, corrupt individuals, and mafia groups.
Referring to BNP's commitment to the people, Tarique Rahman declared that if his party was to take responsibility for running the state in the next national elections, they would ensure that killers and those who committed crimes against humanity are brought to justice.
Addressing the interim government, Tarique Rahman urged them to abandon the plan of holding local elections that would rehabilitate associates of killers and mafia groups across the country. He called for the immediate announcement of a clear roadmap for the future action plan of the interim government.
Tarique Rahman also spoke about the formation of new political parties. He stated that since the mafia leader Hasina fled the country, 16-17 new political parties have emerged. BNP, which believes in multi-party democracy, welcomes all new political parties and organisations.
However, he emphasised that the final decision on accepting or rejecting these parties will be made by the people through elections. Therefore, to hold free and fair national elections, the election commission must first be prepared for the participation of all parties.