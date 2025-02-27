Public mind gripped with doubt over neutrality of interim govt: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said neutrality is the main capital of an interim government to hold free and fair elections.

But doubt has already gripped the public mind over the neutrality of the interim govt, he added.

Tarique Rahman called upon the interim government to remain more cautious in a bid to maintain neutrality.

The BNP acting chairperson said this in his speech at the extended meeting of BNP joining virtually from London Thursday.

The extended meeting of the BNP began at 11:00am today at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Building. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia addressed the meeting as the chief guest via a pre-recorded video message.