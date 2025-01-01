Justice, reform before election

On the last afternoon of the eventful year of 2024, thousands of students and members of the public gathered at the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Slogans were raised at this massive gathering organised in response to a call by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Nagorik Committee.

The event, titled March for Unity, witnessed people converging from all over the country to join this programme.

On Tuesday afternoon, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Nagorik Committee presented four major demands at the rally.

The first demand was for the interim government to publish the initiative for the July Uprising Proclamation, based on national consensus, by 15 January.

The second demand was to bring Sheikh Hasina back to the country and conduct a trial against her. The third demand was to judicially ban the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), while the fourth emphasised that elections should only be held after essential reforms.