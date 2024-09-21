Govt of mass-uprising surely a govt of people: Tarique
A government which is formed through a mass uprising in Bangladesh or any other country is definitely a government of the people, says Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
He made the statement while addressing a commemoration programme at Enayetpur Islamia High School in Sirajganj on Saturday afternoon.
The BNP leader said the people are supporting this government and will continue it in future. They have already taken some reform measures and it has become evident before all.
Referring to the uprising, Tarique Rahman said the people of Bangladesh prefer standing in front of guns to conceding to dictatorship. He cited Enayetpur as a unique example of public resistance.
The programme was organised by BNP units from Enayetpur, Chowhali, and Belkuchi upazilas to commemorate the martyrs of the movement.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi joined it as the special guest, with central joint organising secretary Amirul Islam Khan in the chair.
BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud was the main speaker, while district BNP adviser MA Muhith was the special speaker.