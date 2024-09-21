Govt of mass-uprising surely a govt of people: Tarique

A government which is formed through a mass uprising in Bangladesh or any other country is definitely a government of the people, says Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

He made the statement while addressing a commemoration programme at Enayetpur Islamia High School in Sirajganj on Saturday afternoon.

The BNP leader said the people are supporting this government and will continue it in future. They have already taken some reform measures and it has become evident before all.