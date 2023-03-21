BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader

“Country’s road communication sector was the most neglected sector during the BNP regime,” Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said.
He said after assuming power, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the most priority to the road communication sector and now a revolutionary change is now visible in this sector under her skilled leadership.
“BNP is ashamed of acknowledging this truth,” he added.
Seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who killed in the road accident occurred yesterday and expressing sympathy to the bereaved families, the road transport and bridges minister said: “Every death is painful. We do not want any death on roads. Road condition was not responsible for the accident took place at Kutubpur under Shibganj upazila in Madaripur.”
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is relentlessly working to bring discipline back on the road and transport sector.
Meanwhile, Quader said, the long-cherished rules were formulated under the Road Transport Act-2018 and the works continue to gradually upgrade the country’s national highways into six lanes.
“The accident-prone zones have been made risk-free under a project and initiatives have been taken to make other spots free from risk. Necessary signs and signals are being installed,” he said.
Four rest corners were built in Sirajganj, Cumilla, Habiganj and Magura for transport drivers carrying goods, the road transport minister said.
He said mandatory refreshment training on skill and awareness are being imparted to drivers before reissuing licenses.
During the 2021-2022, training was given to 62,900 professional drivers and this programme continues, Quader added.
As per the instruction of the prime minister, dupe test reports have been taken while issuing and reissuing licenses to the professional drivers.