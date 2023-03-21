BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is now doing politics over road accidents after their failure in movement.

“After practicing negative politics constantly and spreading lies, BNP came to a point where they put the blame on the government even if a person dies in a lightning strike,” he said in a statement.

Condemning a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over a road accident that took place on Sunday, he said Fakhrul’s remarks over the road accident was politically motivated and fabricated one.