BNP won't never compromise on the question of independence, sovereignty: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party will never compromise on the question of the country’s independence and sovereignty.
He made this remark while joining a cultural event over the phone on Thursday evening at the Central Shaheed Minar.
The BNP secretary general was scheduled to attend the event as the chief guest but could not be present due to an emergency.
The cultural programme was organised by the Jatiotabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS) to mark the 50th anniversary of the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
In his speech, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We will never, at any cost, compromise on the question of Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty. We will strive to build our economic growth, indeed keeping our national interests above everything else. We will work to bring smiles to the faces of everyone, the farmers, the workers, and the labouring population.”
Mentioning that if BNP comes to power in future it will form a ‘government of the people’, Mirza Fakhrul said, “In the current situation, followed by a mass uprising, we will be able to form a government of the people in Bangladesh in the true sense through an election.”
In his speech he also congratulated the organisers of the event.
Highlighting the political philosophy of Ziaur Rahman, Mirza Fakhrul said that his ideology was based on Bangladeshi nationalism. The late leader had introduced political reforms and steered the country from a one-party rule towards a multi-party democratic system.
BNP’s Cultural Affairs Adviser Ashraf Uddin Ahmed said that the ongoing discussions about reform originated from former President Ziaur Rahman. However, Ziaur Rahman could not complete his reform initiatives.
BNP joint secretary of cultural affairs, Saeed Sohrab, also delivered a welcome speech. The event was presided over by BNP National Executive Committee member and JASAS convener Helal Khan, while member secretary of JASAS Zakir Hossain Rokon conducted the programme.