49 BNP men including Habibun Nabi, Azizul Bari sentenced

A Dhaka court has sentenced 49 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists, including joint secretary general Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal, voluntary affairs secretary Mir Sarafat Ali and former Jubo Dal president Saiful Islam Nirob.

Magistrates Ataullah and Mohammad Sheikh Sadi of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court delivered the verdict today, Monday. They have been sentenced in four separate cases.

With this, a total of 265 BNP leaders and activists have been sentenced in a total of 21 cases in the last two months.

With this, the number of BNP activists sentenced in the last one year rose to 299.

