Govt to get tougher on BNP

The BNP took to the streets with various programmes since the beginning of the current year. The government’s top level assured that the authorities will not restrict their activities. In the following days, the BNP, with few exceptions, executed all their programmes without facing any hindrance.
But the situation turned on a dime in late August when the ruling party and its associate bodies turned violent on the BNP programmes and the law enforcers started putting pressure on BNP.
Why was the BNP allowed to hold programmes uninterruptedly? Why has the government changed its stance suddenly?
The Awami League leaders and cabinet members do not have any specific answer to these queries.
However, Prothom Alo talked to five Awami League leaders and three cabinet members regarding the issue and revealed some reasons.
According to them, the BNP started holding big rallies after the authorities loosened its grip. An overwhelming number of people are seen attending the BNP rallies in Dhaka and suburbs. If it continues, there is a fear that BNP may organise its units across the country and wage a movement to bring down the government.
The intelligence reports also said that the rush of people is increasing in the BNP programmes. The current situation developed a feeling in the BNP men that the ruling party will not be able to deal with them if the police remain silent. It may send a wrong message to the Awami League activists and this is why the government has decided to rein in the BNP.
A ruling party leader and cabinet member, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the BNP would have been allowed to hold their programmes without any hindrance for some more days had they remained away from staging showdown in participation of thousands of people.
But they have tried to present themselves as the prime force in the field. Against such a backdrop, the BNP will be subdued strictly after bringing allegations that they are hindering the country's progress and seeking to create anarchy by attacking the law enforcement agencies.
Another source of government and ruling party said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is going to India on a crucial state trip on Monday. The BNP had been holding programmes for 10 straight days since 22 August, protesting against the hike in the prices of daily necessities and fuel oil. But they extended their protest programme until 10 September.
The government sees conspiracies behind the extension as the prime minister will be on her India trip during the period.
Specially, the BNP might have an intention to show its popularity to the international communities, the sources said, adding that these issues prompted the government to adopt a more careful stance.