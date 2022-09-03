Govt to get tougher on BNP

The government has decided not to allow the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to wage a movement with its full capacity, and instructed the law enforcement agencies to suppress the party strictly if its leaders and activists try to take to the streets.

Besides, the leaders and activists of ruling Awami League and its front organisations have been directed to remain standby.

According to Awami League and government sources, the law enforcers have recently been instructed from the government’s upper level to tighten control over the BNP programmes.

Following the move, the police opened fire on the BNP procession in Narayanganj on Thursday. The law enforcers’ stance will remain the same for the next programmes called by the opposition.