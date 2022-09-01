Jubo Dal activist killed in police-BNP clash in Narayanganj

Superintendent of Narayanganj police (SP) Golam Mostofa Rashel said the BNP men blocked the highway without prior permission. They started throwing brick chips when the police went to disperse them. At one stage, the policemen fired tear shells and bullets in a bid to safeguard the lives and property.
SP Rashel, however, was not aware of the Jubo Dal activist’s death.
Meanwhile, another clash took place in Manikganj city when the BNP men brought out a procession and faced hindrance from the police. Some 25 BNP activists, three policemen and two journalists sustained injuries during the clash.
According to police and BNP sources, Manikganj district BNP called a discussion at its city office on Thursday, marking the 44th founding anniversary of the party.
When leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organisations were heading towards the venue with a procession around 11:00 am, the policemen obstructed them in the city's Khalpar area. The two sides engaged in altercations and the policemen, at one stage, charged batons on the BNP men.
Later, the agitating BNP men threw brick chips and chased the cops. Manikganj Sadar police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdur Rauf Sarker, two constables and two journalists sustained injuries in the clash.
Later, the policemen took the situation under control by firing tear shells.
SA Jinnah, general secretary of Manikganj district BNP, claimed that some 25 activists of his party were injured in the clash while three of them are in critical health condition.
Besides, five BNP men were arrested from the spot, he said, condemning the police move.