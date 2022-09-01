Jubo Dal activist killed in police-BNP clash in Narayanganj

An activist of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal has been killed in a clash between the police and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) men in Narayanganj city.

He, Shaon Mahmud alias Akash, was an activist of Jubo Dal’s Enayetnagar unit in sadar upazila.

Sheikh Farhad, resident medical officer of Narayanganj General Hospital, confirmed the death to Prothom Alo, saying that Shaon was taken to the hospital with bullet wounds after his death.