Sheikh Hasina’s passport application being verified: Home Minister

The authenticity and legal basis of applications by ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina for a passport and national identity card (NID), reportedly to facilitate her return to Bangladesh, are being examined, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said.

He made the remarks at a press briefing on contemporary issues at the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Monday.

“I have also heard about the matter. Fugitive convict Sheikh Hasina has reportedly applied for a passport and an NID. However, I have not yet been able to verify whether this is true. The ministries of foreign affairs and law are looking into the matter,” the minister said.