War crimes convicts photo at exhibition: Student orgs protest, Chhatra Shibir holds press conference

The left-leaning organisations staged on Tuesday night demonstrations on the Dhaka University campus protesting against exhibiting the photographs of persons convicted for war crimes during the liberation war in 1971.

The photographs were shown at an exhibition organised by Islami Chhatra Shibir’s DU unit at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the university, commemorating the first anniversary of the July Mass Uprising.

Following the protest procession, “March of hatred against Razakars-Tyrant” around 9:30 pm, the left-leaning student organisations organised a press conference.