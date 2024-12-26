State intelligence trying to create a political party, alleges Rizvi
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the state intelligence agency is working towards creating a political party.
He said, if the state intelligence decides on who will be elected, then what was the point of such sacrifice?
He was speaking in the morning today, Thursday, at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). The discussion was organised by an association of Rajshahi University alumni.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that suspicion had arisen in the public mind as to whether the government had a subtle effort to create a rift within BNP.
Speaking about the fire at the secretary, the BNP joint secretary general said, "Questions have arisen among the people about the fire breaking out in the secretariat after certain papers were sought."
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi stated, "The sacrifice of BNP and many other parties cannot be denied in standing against the repressive laws of Sheikh Hasina. But there was not difference between the law drawn up by the Awami League government and the Cyber Protection Ordinance. The route of the Cyber Security Ordinance does not bode well."
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi went on to ask how India, being a democratic country, gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina. India is carrying out a planned campaign against Bangladesh. India had tried to implement its policy in Bangladesh through Sheikh Hasina. After Sheikh Hasina fled, everyone gave recognition to the changed country, except India.