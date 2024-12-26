State intelligence trying to create a political party, alleges Rizvi

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the state intelligence agency is working towards creating a political party.

He said, if the state intelligence decides on who will be elected, then what was the point of such sacrifice?

He was speaking in the morning today, Thursday, at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). The discussion was organised by an association of Rajshahi University alumni.