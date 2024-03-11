The more BNP has progs in Ramadan, the more it will be isolated: Obaidul Quader
The more the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would organise programmes without maintaining restraint in the holy month of Ramadan, the more the party would be isolated from the people, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader Monday.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, made this remark at a meeting at the party’s headquarters at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital in afternoon.
Asked about the BNP’s decision to continue different programmes during the Ramadan, the AL leader said because of this BNP’s involvement with the people would decrease.
Obaidul Quader highlighted the government’s tougher stance towards the people involved with the violence during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.
The minister said if any crime and misdeed takes place using the government authority, and if the government does not show mercy to anyone for this, you must realise that the government has been maintaining a zero-tolerance policy here. A criminal will be tried as a criminal however powerful he is. “I don’t know who Jubo League or Awami League or Chhatra League (BCL) is. A criminal is nothing but a criminal. Whoever a criminal is will not be shown leniency. The prime minister is very strict about this.”
Speaking about controlling prices of essentials during Ramadan, Obaidul Quader said the government has been taking all-out measures very cautiously so that the prices remain within the reach of the common people. The government of Sheikh Hasina has been taking all-out measures to this end, he reiterated.
The minister mentioned that the fuel oil prices had decreased even amid the ongoing global crisis which never happened during the rule of the BNP.
Pinching the key opposition, the AL general secretary said they (BNP) only can hike the price. They oppose just for the sake of opposing.
He announced that along with the government, Awami League as a party would not organise any iftar party as it did the last Ramadan. Instead of this, the AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the party leaders across the country to distribute iftar items and relief materials.
Speaking about 233 local government elections, including the Mymensingh and Cumilla city corporations, Quader stated all the elections across the country were peaceful. A negative propaganda was unleashed about the voter turnout in the elections at home and abroad.
The road transport and bridges minister said following the parliamentary elections, the voter turnout in the local government elections was enviable. The election commission said the voter turnout was 60 per cent.
He stated that there is no basis for negative propaganda that the people have lost interest in elections. Instead, people’s interest in politics is on the rise. The voter turnout in the local government elections proves this, Quader asserted.
Praising the party president, the Awami League general secretary said the democracy and electoral system of this country is safe in the hands of Sheikh Hasina. The recent elections prove that.
“Sheikh Hasina has proved that she is a real crisis manager. The whole world has praised her leadership,” Quader said.
The bridges minister said, “We make friendships with foreigners but we don’t do politics at their instruction.” He also alleged that “A completely politically defeated and crestfallen BNP is losing its footing. They have been continuing the disrespectful work of complaining to foreigners instead of going to the people.”
Speaking about the arrests of the BNP leaders, the Awami League general secretary stated that no innocent people are being victims of oppression here. It’s not possible for any patriot government to release the people who are criminals, carry out terror activities, and are involved in arson-terrorism.
He castigated the BNP leaders claiming that they have been telling lies continuously about the BNP leaders and activists who are in jail now.
“Sheikh Hasina is the symbol of humanity. None could go near her achievements in the last 48 years. BNP is a party of killers and terrorists. This is a party that kills people by burning. Tarique Zia has earned notoriety as Mr 10 per cent for his corruption. He is isolated from the people. The people won’t accept him as leader however the BNP try. As long as Tarique Zia will be there, BNP will remain isolated and irrelevant in politics,” Obaidul Quader added.