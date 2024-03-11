The more BNP has progs in Ramadan, the more it will be isolated: Obaidul Quader

Obaidul Quader highlighted the government’s tougher stance towards the people involved with the violence during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election.

The minister said if any crime and misdeed takes place using the government authority, and if the government does not show mercy to anyone for this, you must realise that the government has been maintaining a zero-tolerance policy here. A criminal will be tried as a criminal however powerful he is. “I don’t know who Jubo League or Awami League or Chhatra League (BCL) is. A criminal is nothing but a criminal. Whoever a criminal is will not be shown leniency. The prime minister is very strict about this.”

Speaking about controlling prices of essentials during Ramadan, Obaidul Quader said the government has been taking all-out measures very cautiously so that the prices remain within the reach of the common people. The government of Sheikh Hasina has been taking all-out measures to this end, he reiterated.

The minister mentioned that the fuel oil prices had decreased even amid the ongoing global crisis which never happened during the rule of the BNP.