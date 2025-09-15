Our strength lies in July and the students

You announced your panel at the very last moment. Was there a lack of preparation?
Those of us who were active in campus movements, and still are, became divided because of personal political interests and ideologies. Some went back to their political organisations. In the end, the three of us managed to come together.
What makes your panel different? Why should students vote for you?
Even before July, we were engaged in different movements on campus, standing by the students, trying to lead protests to secure their rights. That is why I believe that if we are elected, we will work with even greater force and determination.
Some say NCP and Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad are backing you. Others say you are a “shadow team” of Chattra Shibir. Would you comment on that?
If it were really the case that we were someone’s “B team,” then any vote we receive would be taken directly from that other panel. Clearly, that is not something they would want. So the argument doesn’t really stand from that point of view.
There are only four women on your panel. Can this number represent all female students?
All the panels have only a few women. Cyber bullying, harassment, restrictions from families, and environment at the university, all these discourage women from contesting. Personally, I don’t believe that these four women represent 38 per cent of the student body.
What is your stance on 1971 and 2024?
Look, 1971 and 2024 are parallel issues. In 1971, we gained a new Bangladesh and in 2024, we restored it. In 2024 we have been able to completely overcome whatever fears or uncertainties emerged in the post-independence era.
Chhatra Shibir won big in the DUCSU election while in JUCSU, a former coordinator became the VP. As a coordinator, where do you see your panel?
I have long been involved in activism on campus. Overall, July itself would give us strength. In addition, the students’ mandate is another major source of strength for us. If we can combine the two, I am fully confident in both myself and my panel.