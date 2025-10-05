Consensus Commission to submit final report to government soon
The National Consensus Commission will very soon submit its final report to the interim government. This information was disclosed by the commission’s vice-chairman, Professor Ali Riaz.
On Sunday morning, a meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held at the state guesthouse Jamuna, chaired by the commission’s president and chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus. Ali Riaz stated this during the meeting and later it was shared by the press wing of the chief adviser.
The nearly hour-long meeting discussed the contents of the July Charter, political parties’ views on its method of implementation, and the stance of the Consensus Commission on these issues.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the meeting expressed satisfaction with the progress of the commission’s work. He thanked and extended best wishes to the members and instructed them to inform him of the commission’s final progress at the earliest possible time.
Vice-chairman Ali Riaz said that the Consensus Commission had received extensive cooperation from all political parties. In addition the media has also provided extraordinary support to the commission, he added.
Apart from Ali Riaz, commission members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Md Ayub Mia, and chief adviser’s special assistant Monir Haider were also present at the meeting. In addition, interim government advisers Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Asif Nazrul, and Adilur Rahman Khan attended the meeting as well.