Consensus Commission to submit final report to government soon

The National Consensus Commission will very soon submit its final report to the interim government. This information was disclosed by the commission’s vice-chairman, Professor Ali Riaz.

On Sunday morning, a meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held at the state guesthouse Jamuna, chaired by the commission’s president and chief adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus. Ali Riaz stated this during the meeting and later it was shared by the press wing of the chief adviser.