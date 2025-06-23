High-level BNP delegation off to China
A high-level BNP delegation, led by its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, left Dhaka Sunday night for China at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
The BNP delegation departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:15 pm on an Air China flight, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said.
The nine-member delegation is comprised of BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman and AZM Zahid Hossain.
BNP chairperson's advisory council members Zahir Uddin Swapon, Ismail Jabiullah and Professor Sukomal Barua, along with BNP media cell convener Maudud Ahmed Pavel also joined the delegation.
Talking to reporters, Mirza Fakhrul said the BNP delegation will hold meetings with the top CPC leaders during the five-day tour, claiming that the longstanding friendship between the two countries would be further strengthened through this visit.
Party insiders said the visit aims to strengthen BNP’s relations with the Chinese government and the CPC. The BNP delegation is expected to return home on 27 June next.